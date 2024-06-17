Agroland Business System Calls Shareholders To Vote On Equipment Purchase And Loans

Agroland Business System Calls Shareholders To Vote On Equipment Purchase And Loans. Entrepreneurial group Agroland Business System (AG.RO), which owns the largest farming supplies store chain in Romania, on Monday added more items to the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders set for July 1, at the request of the majority shareholder and chief executive (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]