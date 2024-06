Votrom's 2023 Profit Up 19.5% YoY To Almost RON21M

Votrom's 2023 Profit Up 19.5% YoY To Almost RON21M. Fuel trader Votrom, held by the Tulvan family in Oradea, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON768.8 million (EUR155.4 million), slightly lower than RON774.2 million (EUR157 million) reported in 2022, in line with data on the finance ministry website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]