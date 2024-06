Japan’s Nidec Hits EUR45.1M Turnover In 2023 With Oradea Plant, Up 5.6% YoY

Japan’s Nidec Hits EUR45.1M Turnover In 2023 With Oradea Plant, Up 5.6% YoY. Electric motor plant Nidec of Oradea, owned by Japan’s Nidec, ended 2023 with a turnover of almost RON223.3 million (EUR45.1 million), up 5.6% from RON211.5 million (EUR42.9 million) reported in 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]