INS: Romania Manufacturing Industry Orders Down 3.6% On The Month In April 2024

INS: Romania Manufacturing Industry Orders Down 3.6% On The Month In April 2024. Romania's new industrial orders in manufacturing, for the total (on the domestic and external markets) decreased by 3.6%, in nominal terms, in April 2024 compared to March 2024, but increased by 8.5% compared to April 2023, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Monday (June 17). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]