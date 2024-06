IBB Holding Seeks To Raise EUR10M Via Bucharest Stock Exchange

IBB Holding Group (IBB Holding), a group of 12 companies operating in the construction industry, mainly infrastructure construction, plans to raise EUR10 million through a bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange to increase production capacity and secure working capital. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]