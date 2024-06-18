Social Monitor: Romania lags dramatically behind peers in tax collection rate

Social Monitor: Romania lags dramatically behind peers in tax collection rate. In Romania, taxes represented 27% of GDP in 2022, well below the EU average of 40% but also below the average of comparable Eastern European countries: Poland (34%), Hungary (35%), Bulgaria (31%), according to the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania Foundation quoting Eurostat data.