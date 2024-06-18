Romania’s Treasury bonds for households keep yielding real positive gains

Romania’s Treasury bonds for households keep yielding real positive gains. Romania’s Treasury is launching new Fidelis issues of bonds dedicated to retail investors, paying 4% for euros and 6% for local currency on the 1-year maturity, coupons likely to result in real ex-post positive gains given the current inflation expectations. The real gains cannot equal those (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]