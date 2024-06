Romania’s public debt hits 51.9% of GDP at end-March

Romania’s public debt hits 51.9% of GDP at end-March. Romania’s gross public debt to GDP ratio reached RON 845.1bn (EUR 170.1bn) at the end of March, according to data published by the Finance Ministry. The debt-to-GDP ratio was revised downwards to 51.7%, from 52.4% for the end of February and to 49.2% from 49.9% for the end of January, based (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]