June 18, 2024

Bonapp unveils tech upgrade and expands to 150 new towns in partnership with PENNY Romania
Jun 18, 2024

Until today, Bonapp (Bonapp.eco) has been present in three Romanian cities (Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Bra?ov) with 1,200 affiliated points of sale. Through its extended partnership with PENNY Romania, Bonapp is adding 374 stores to its retail network, thereby expanding to 150 new towns and (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Sameday Set To Invest RON150M To Boost Delivery Capacity In Romania, Hungary And Bulgaria Sameday, one of the largest parcel delivery companies in Romania, has budgeted inves­tments of RON150 million to increase its delivery capacity in Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria by expanding the out-of-home network.

Banca Transilvania To Pay Shareholders RON1B Dividends On June 26 Banca Transilvania (BSE:TLV), the largest credit institution in Romania, on June 26 will be distributing dividends worth RON1 billion from its 2023 record profit of RON3 billion, respectively a gross dividend of RON1.2521 per share.

Fuel Supplier Smart Diesel Arad See Net Profit Nearly Triple YoY To RON137.7M In 2023 Arad-based fuel supplier Smart Diesel ended 2023 with net profit of RON137.7 million (EUR27.8 million), almost three times higher than the net gain of RON47.8 million (EUR9.7 million) reported in 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry data.

Ingram Micro Distribution's 2023 Net Profit Surges 58% YoY To RON9M Bucharest-based company Ingram Micro Distribution, part of US IT&C distribution group of the same name, had a net profit of RON8.9 million in 2023, up 58% on the year, in line with data available on the finance ministry website.

Nuclearelectrica Revises Revenue And Profit Expectations Slightly Downwards State-run Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), the operator of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, is getting ready to amend its 2024 budget to reflect a 2% decline in revenue a 5% decline in profit estimates from the initial expectations due to a drop in electricity prices and the new legislative regulations.

Gral Medical Set To Open New Centers In Four Cities In Romania In 2024 The Gral Medical Group, created by the Serban family, will expand with four new centers in 2024 to add to the network of medical laboratories, medical clinics, collection centers and hospitals that the private operator has developed in recent years.

 


