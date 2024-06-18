Bonapp unveils tech upgrade and expands to 150 new towns in partnership with PENNY Romania

Bonapp (Bonapp.eco) has been present in three Romanian cities (Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Bra?ov) with 1,200 affiliated points of sale. Through its extended partnership with PENNY Romania, Bonapp is adding 374 stores to its retail network, thereby expanding to 150 new towns.