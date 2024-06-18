APTIQ Global Consolidates Its Team in Romania by Co-opting FairValue Consulting and Creating the APTIQ Valuation Brand

APTIQ Global Consolidates Its Team in Romania by Co-opting FairValue Consulting and Creating the APTIQ Valuation Brand. APTIQ Global offers integrated professional services in all relevant areas of a company's life Through APTIQ Valuation it will also offer complex valuation services APTIQ Global announced the consolidation of its team in Romania and expanding its integrated services offering by affiliating (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]