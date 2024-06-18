Tenth of Romanians hold more than half of total net wealth in the country, BNR report shows



About 10% of Romanians hold roughly 58% of the total net wealth in the country, according to a new report by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Overall, the net wealth of Romanians continued to grow and has reached approximately double the gross disposable income (Q4/2023). The net wealth of (...)