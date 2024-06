Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Annual Inflation Rate In The EU For 5th Consecutive Month

Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Annual Inflation Rate In The EU For 5th Consecutive Month. Romania had the highest annual inflation rate, of 5.8%, among European Union Member States, for the fifth consecutive month, in May 2024 compared to April 2024, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed on Tuesday (June 18). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]