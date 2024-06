ibis Styles hotel opens in Romanian seaside resort

ibis Styles Venus, the internationally branded hotel operated by Paradis Hotels & Resorts, has opened in the resort of Venus, on the Romanian Black Sea coast. The hotel has 180 rooms, a swimming pool, a breakfast restaurant and bistro pool bar. Starting in 2025, the hotel can also host (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]