Romanian legislative bans advertising for electronic cigarettes and vapes

Romanian legislative bans advertising for electronic cigarettes and vapes. On Tuesday, June 18, Romania's Chamber of Deputies adopted the bill that bans advertising for electronic cigarettes, including vapes or devices using heated tobacco, as well as nicotine pouches. Deputies voted 269 to 2 in favor of the project bill banning such advertising, with 3 abstentions. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]