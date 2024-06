Visa: 83% Of Romanians Planning A Holiday Abroad Will Pay Digitally When Away

This year, 37% of Romanians intend to go on holiday abroad and the most popular direction proved to be Greece; on the longest of foreign journeys, 1/3 plan to spend between EUR 201 – 600 per person, and 83% of Romanians travelers will pay by card, smartphone, or smartwatch once there. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]