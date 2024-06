Banca Transilvania To Pay Shareholders RON1B Dividends On June 26

Banca Transilvania To Pay Shareholders RON1B Dividends On June 26. Banca Transilvania (BSE:TLV), the largest credit institution in Romania, on June 26 will be distributing dividends worth RON1 billion from its 2023 record profit of RON3 billion, respectively a gross dividend of RON1.2521 per share. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]