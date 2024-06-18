Fuel Supplier Smart Diesel Arad See Net Profit Nearly Triple YoY To RON137.7M In 2023

Fuel Supplier Smart Diesel Arad See Net Profit Nearly Triple YoY To RON137.7M In 2023. Arad-based fuel supplier Smart Diesel ended 2023 with net profit of RON137.7 million (EUR27.8 million), almost three times higher than the net gain of RON47.8 million (EUR9.7 million) reported in 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]