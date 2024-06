Ingram Micro Distribution's 2023 Net Profit Surges 58% YoY To RON9M

Ingram Micro Distribution's 2023 Net Profit Surges 58% YoY To RON9M. Bucharest-based company Ingram Micro Distribution, part of US IT&C distribution group of the same name, had a net profit of RON8.9 million in 2023, up 58% on the year, in line with data available on the finance ministry website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]