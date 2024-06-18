Nuclearelectrica Revises Revenue And Profit Expectations Slightly Downwards

Nuclearelectrica Revises Revenue And Profit Expectations Slightly Downwards. State-run Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), the operator of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, is getting ready to amend its 2024 budget to reflect a 2% decline in revenue a 5% decline in profit estimates from the initial expectations due to a drop in electricity prices and the new legislative regulations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]