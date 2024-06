OMV Petrom Plans To Distribute RON1.9B Special Dividends

OMV Petrom Plans To Distribute RON1.9B Special Dividends. OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) is calling shareholders for July 25 to approve, among others, the distribution of a RON0.03 gross special dividend per share or about RON1.9 billion in all, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]