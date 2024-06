Sameday Set To Invest RON150M To Boost Delivery Capacity In Romania, Hungary And Bulgaria

Sameday, one of the largest parcel delivery companies in Romania, has budgeted inves­tments of RON150 million to increase its delivery capacity in Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria by expanding the out-of-home network. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]