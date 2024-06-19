Rinat Ahmetov's DTEK Renewables International buys 126MWp PV park in Romania

Rinat Ahmetov's DTEK Renewables International buys 126MWp PV park in Romania. DTEK Renewables International (DRI), the Dutch-registered renewables division of Ukrainian energy and utility conglomerate DTEK controlled by Rinat Ahmetov, announced that it purchased a ready-to-build PV project in Romania with a planned capacity of 126MWp, which would become the group's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]