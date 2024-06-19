Top eSIM Connectivity Providers—2024In the relentless march of technological progress, few innovations have captured the imagination quite like the eSIM or embedded SIM. This tiny chip, embedded directly into devices, is reshaping not only the way we connect but also telecommunication ecosystems. The impact of eSIM technology is (...)
Bucharest National Opera stages Mozart's La Clemenza di TitoThe Bucharest National Opera (ONB)'s first production of La Clemenza di Tito, the two-act opera composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, is set to premiere with two performances on June 29 and June 30. It is the first production of theater director Tompa Gábor with ONB and a national premiere for (...)
Italian president Sergio Mattarella received by Romania's Klaus IohannisItalian president Sergio Mattarella conducted a visit to Romania on Wednesday, June 19, during which he met his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis. Mattarella will also see PM Marcel Ciolacu later in the day. In a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart, Iohannis said that (...)