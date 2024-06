Furniture Maker ADA Switches Back to Profit in 2023

ADA Fabrica de Mobila, a major local furniture producer, for 2023 reported turnover worth RON203.5 million (EUR41.2 million), up 3% from 2022, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]