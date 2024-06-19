Electoral Bureau rejects opposition's request for scrapping ballot in Bucharest District 2

Electoral Bureau rejects opposition's request for scrapping ballot in Bucharest District 2. The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) of Romania rejected on June 18 the request filed by the opposition United Right Alliance (ADU) for scrapping the local elections results in Bucharest's District 2 based on alleged frauds. ADU's candidate, incumbent District 2 mayor Radu Mihaiu, failed to get (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]