Jun 19, 2024
Bra?ov county ranks as Romania's second tourist destination in January-April.
With 12.6% of the total number of tourists hosted in Romania's accommodation structures in January-April, Brasov county, with its popular winter resorts, ranks as the second tourist destination after Bucharest (17.6%). It is at a wide distance above the third-largest destination - the winter (...)
