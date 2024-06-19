 
Romaniapress.com

June 19, 2024

Romania's 2024 elections: Former justice minister Ana Birchall to run for president
Jun 19, 2024

Romania's 2024 elections: Former justice minister Ana Birchall to run for president.

Lawyer Ana Birchall, a former justice minister in the Social Democrat government led by Viorica D?ncil?, plans to run for president in this year's elections as an independent, she told television station Digi24. Birchall said she was entering the presidential race "to fight the injustices" (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Top eSIM Connectivity Providers—2024 In the relentless march of technological progress, few innovations have captured the imagination quite like the eSIM or embedded SIM. This tiny chip, embedded directly into devices, is reshaping not only the way we connect but also telecommunication ecosystems. The impact of eSIM technology is (...)

Clifford Chance Badea Advises MORE In Acquisition Of 86 MW Project In Buzau Clifford Chance Badea, the Bucharest office of global law firm Clifford Chance, is advising Greek-based Motor Oil Renewable Energy Single Member S.A. (MORE), leader in the Eastern Mediterranean energy sector, in the acquisition of two photovoltaic projects in Buzau County, with an installed (...)

One United Properties secures a EUR 47 million financing from Banca Transilvania One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, announces EUR 47 million financing from Banca Transilvania. This financing will be used to fully repay the existing credit contracted by the company in 2021 (...)

Bucharest National Opera stages Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito The Bucharest National Opera (ONB)'s first production of La Clemenza di Tito, the two-act opera composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, is set to premiere with two performances on June 29 and June 30. It is the first production of theater director Tompa Gábor with ONB and a national premiere for (...)

BNR Okays Porsche Bank Acquisition by Altex Owner Dan Ostahie Romania’s central bank (BNR) has approved the direct acquisition by Dan Ostahie (90.10%), Altex owner, and Real Estate Srl (9.89) of the 100% stake in the share capital and voting rights of Porsche Bank Romania SA.

One United Properties Secures EUR47M Financing From Banca Transilvania Real estate developer One United Properties (BSE:ONE) has announced in a stock market report on Wednesday (June 19) that its subsidiary One United Tower had contracted a bank financing of EUR47 million from lender Banca Transilvania.

Italian president Sergio Mattarella received by Romania's Klaus Iohannis Italian president Sergio Mattarella conducted a visit to Romania on Wednesday, June 19, during which he met his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis. Mattarella will also see PM Marcel Ciolacu later in the day. In a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart, Iohannis said that (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |