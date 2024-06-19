Romania's 2024 elections: Former justice minister Ana Birchall to run for president

Romania's 2024 elections: Former justice minister Ana Birchall to run for president. Lawyer Ana Birchall, a former justice minister in the Social Democrat government led by Viorica D?ncil?, plans to run for president in this year's elections as an independent, she told television station Digi24. Birchall said she was entering the presidential race "to fight the injustices" (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]