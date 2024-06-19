Romanian officials meet with Bavarian counterparts during Euro 2024 tournament

Romanian officials meet with Bavarian counterparts during Euro 2024 tournament. Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu met with the head of the Bavarian government while in Germany for Romania’s match with Ukraine, won by the former 3-0. The Romanian official brought a crate full of frozen mici [Romanian sausages], at the request of the Bavarian official. He also invited (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]