Romania ranks first for investigations launched by the European Anti-Fraud Office

Romania ranks first for investigations launched by the European Anti-Fraud Office. Romania ranks first in the European Union for investigations launched by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) concerning fraud with EU funds, according to the 2023 report made public by the institution on Wednesday, June 19. Romania leads the ranking with 16 OLAF investigations, followed by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]