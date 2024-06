Altex owner to acquire Porsche Bank Romania after BNR approval

Altex owner to acquire Porsche Bank Romania after BNR approval. The National Bank of Romania (BNR) approved the acquisition of Porsche Bank Romania SA by businessman Dan Ostahie, the owner of IT&C retailer Altex, the company announced. BNR approved the direct acquisition by Dan Ostahie (90.10%) and Real Estate Srl (9.89%) of 100% of the social capital