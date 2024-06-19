Romanian airline AnimaWings announces new regular flights on the Bucharest-Cluj route

Romanian airline AnimaWings announces new regular flights on the Bucharest-Cluj route. AnimaWings, the airline owned by Romanian tour operator Christian Tour, announced new regular flights on the Bucharest-Cluj-Bucharest route during an event organized in Cluj. The flights will start operating in March 2025. "Our ambition, reflected in the AnimaWings slogan, is to connect all (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]