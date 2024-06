BNR Okays Porsche Bank Acquisition by Altex Owner Dan Ostahie

BNR Okays Porsche Bank Acquisition by Altex Owner Dan Ostahie. Romania’s central bank (BNR) has approved the direct acquisition by Dan Ostahie (90.10%), Altex owner, and Real Estate Srl (9.89) of the 100% stake in the share capital and voting rights of Porsche Bank Romania SA. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]