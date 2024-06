INS: Romanian Construction Works Surge 10.3% On The Month In April 2024

INS: Romanian Construction Works Surge 10.3% On The Month In April 2024. In April 2024, the volume of construction works increased, in unadjusted data, by 10.3% compared to March 2024 and was up 8.0% when adjusted to the number of working days and to seasonality, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on Wednesday (June 19). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]