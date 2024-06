Bucharest National Opera stages Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito

Bucharest National Opera stages Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito. The Bucharest National Opera (ONB)'s first production of La Clemenza di Tito, the two-act opera composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, is set to premiere with two performances on June 29 and June 30. It is the first production of theater director Tompa Gábor with ONB and a national premiere for