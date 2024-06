Clifford Chance Badea Advises MORE In Acquisition Of 86 MW Project In Buzau

Clifford Chance Badea Advises MORE In Acquisition Of 86 MW Project In Buzau. Clifford Chance Badea, the Bucharest office of global law firm Clifford Chance, is advising Greek-based Motor Oil Renewable Energy Single Member S.A. (MORE), leader in the Eastern Mediterranean energy sector, in the acquisition of two photovoltaic projects in Buzau County, with an installed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]