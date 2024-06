Libra Internet Bank Sees Romania's GDP Growing 2.6%, Key Rate Falling To 6.25%, Annual Inflation Dropping To 4.5% In 2024

Libra Internet Bank expects Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 2.6% in 2024, Lucian Anghel, the bank's deputy chief executive officer and chief economist, told a press conference. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]