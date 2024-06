Romanian shipyard Mangalia operated by Damen files for insolvency

Damen Shipyards Mangalia, operating a Black Sea shipyard employing 1,500, 51% controlled by the Romanian state but managed by Dutch group Damen under a contract signed in 2018, has entered insolvency at its own request. Transilvania Insolvency House (CITR) Bucharest Branch was appointed as