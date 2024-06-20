Weekend calendar: Athenaeum Summer Festival, Sânziene Fair, Sibiu International Theater Festival, Rocanotherworld and more

Weekend calendar: Athenaeum Summer Festival, Sânziene Fair, Sibiu International Theater Festival, Rocanotherworld and more. The Bucharest public can attend this weekend two outdoor concerts at the Athenaeum or celebrate the Sânziene at a dedicated fair, while theater fans are headed for Sibiu, where the international theater festival brings an ample program of events. In Bucharest: Athenaeum Summer Festival June (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]