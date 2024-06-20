Mobile Vet & Mobile Pet Chain Opens Fourth Clinic in Bucharest in Wake of EUR500,000 Investment

Mobile Vet & Mobile Pet Chain Opens Fourth Clinic in Bucharest in Wake of EUR500,000 Investment. The network of vet clinics Mobile Vet and veterinary pharmacies Mobile Pet is opening its fourth clinic in Bucharest, in the wake of a EUR500,000 investment, announced real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, which handled the space leasing deal. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]