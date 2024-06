Agora Robotics Aims to Raise EUR3M to Develop Production Line for Sweep Cleaning Robot

Agora Robotics Aims to Raise EUR3M to Develop Production Line for Sweep Cleaning Robot. Romanian startup Agora Robotics, a spin-off from private R&D project Modulab that has developed an autonomous cleaning robot called Sweep, wants to open a EUR3 million funding round this autumn. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]