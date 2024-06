Czech TESLA Postpones Deadline for Braila Plant Completion to Mid-2025

Czech TESLA Postpones Deadline for Braila Plant Completion to Mid-2025. TESLA Energy Storage, a company set up in June 2022, but which is part of Czech group TESLA, a producer of energy equipment, was due to start in 2023 the construction of an energy storage equipment plant in Braila. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]