|
|
|
International Alexander: 20% of Business Comes from Abroad
Jun 20, 2024
International Alexander: 20% of Business Comes from Abroad.
Romanian-held logistic and freight forwarding group Alexander of Arad, gets 20% of its business from foreign markets.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Export of Ukrainian grains through Romania's Constanta port plunges as operations resume in Odesa
The export of cereals from Ukraine through the Romanian port of Constanta plunged by 44% y/y to 3.5 million tonnes in January-May, as Ukraine resumed operations at its Odesa port, G4media.ro reported. In 2022, Ukrainian grain exports through Constanta, virtually nonexistent before the war, (...)
Continental invests EUR 45 mln in new production module at its factory in Romania's Sibiu
German group Continental announced it would invest EUR 45 million in developing a new production unit at its factory in Sibiu, central Romania. The project will be partly financed by a government grant under the scheme dedicated to investments with a major impact on the country's economy. (...)
Donalam Ends 2023 with 10% Higher Turnover, at RON812M
Donalam, a member of Italy’s AFV Beltrame Group, one of the largest producers of steel bars and special steels in Europe, in 2023 generated RON812 million turnover, up almost 10% from 2022, in line with Finance Ministry data and ZF calculations.
Constructii Erbasu 2023 Turnover Tops RON2B
Constructii Erbasu, a company owned by Erbasu family, went beyond the RON2 billion mark in terms of turnover in 2023, more than double the 2022 level.
Euro Auto Plastic Systems Overshoots EUR100M Turnover Mark In 2023
Euro Auto Plastic Systems, the local subsidiary of French-held Faurecia, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON494.9 million (over EUR100 million), up nearly 8% on the year, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry data.
Intrakat: From 2025 On We'll Be Very Interested In Investing In Energy Projects
Intrakat, the Greek group that bought builder Aktor, has energy projects, as well, in its investment plan for the Romanian market. The entry of the PPC Group in Romania, following takeover of Enel’s operations may, bring involvement of Intrakat in energy projects.
Heating System Supplier Viessmann Ends 2023 With RON186.7M Turnover, Down 6.3% YoY
Viessmann SRL, part of Germany’s heating, industrial and refrigeration systems group Viessmann, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON186.7 million (EUR37.7 million), down 6.3% from a turnover of nearly RON199.4 million (EUR40.4 million) reported in 2022, according to calculations by Ziarul (...)
|