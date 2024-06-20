All companies and merchants in Romania must accept card payments, new regulation says
Merchants everywhere in Romania, including at markets, must now accept card payments according to a new regulation. Starting from June 16, companies, authorized individuals, and other legal entities are required to offer customers the option to pay online for goods and services purchased. (...)
