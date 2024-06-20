Romanian Siegfried Mure?an re-elected vice-chair of EPP Group in the European Parliament

Romanian Siegfried Mure?an re-elected vice-chair of EPP Group in the European Parliament. Romanian MEP Siegfried Mure?an, representing the National Liberal Party (PNL), was re-elected vice-chair of the EPP Group in the European Parliament on Wednesday, June 19, with 151 votes out of 170. At the same time, Manfred Weber was re-elected chairman of the EPP Group for the fourth time. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]