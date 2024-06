Romania buys 54 K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers from South Korea

Romania buys 54 K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers from South Korea. Romanian minister of defense Angel Tîlv?r met on Wednesday, June 19, with the minister of defense of the Republic of Korea, Won-sik Shin, stating that he welcomed South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace being chosen as the winner of the acquisition contract for three Battalion-level 155 mm howitzer (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]