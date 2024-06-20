Romania’s star David Popovici claims 100m freestyle gold at European Aquatics Championships

Romania’s star David Popovici claims 100m freestyle gold at European Aquatics Championships. Swimming star David Popovici took Romania to the podium once again on June 19, claiming gold in the men’s 100m freestyle competition at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade. He clocked 46.88 seconds, marking the third-fastest 100m freestyle swim in history, according to Len.eu. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]