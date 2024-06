Romania’s Cleverage VC Participates in inHEART $11M Funding Round

Romania’s Cleverage VC Participates in inHEART $11M Funding Round. inHEART, a medical devices company, in early May 2024 raised $11 million to to drive commercial growth of its therapeutic software solution for cardiac ablation procedures and advance the development of its predictive cardiac models for heart failure, sudden cardiac death, and cardio-embolic stroke. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]