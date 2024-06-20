Climate Change Summit: Largest regional event on climate challenges returns to Bucharest in October

Climate Change Summit: Largest regional event on climate challenges returns to Bucharest in October. Climate Change Summit, the largest event in Central and Eastern Europe dedicated exclusively to addressing climate challenges, will hold its third edition in October. Expanded this year to include multiple days and locations, the Summit will be held October 15-17 at the National Opera in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]