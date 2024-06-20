EY: 67% Of Investors See Romania's Attractiveness As Investment Destination On The Rise Despite 13% Fall In FDI Projects In 2023



Although the number of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in Romania in 2023 decreased by 13%, investor optimism remains strong, with 67% anticipating an increase in the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination over the next three years, compared to 41% in the previous year, (...)