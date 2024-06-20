Delgaz Grid Aims To Upgrade Transformer Stations, High Voltage Networks; To Boost Network Capacity

Delgaz Grid, part of E.ON Romania group, has so far submitted 20 investment projects which total RON3.3 billion and target SMART metering, the modernization of transformer stations, high, medium and low voltage networks, and the increase of the network capacity. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]